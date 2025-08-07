Denise Richards spotted with black eye in California

Denise Richards sports new black eye

Denise Richards was recently spotted out and about in Calabasas, California, with what looked like bruising around her right eye and a scrape under her chin.

The sighting comes just days after her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, called the police following her unannounced visit to his family’s home.

Richards, 54, kept things casual during the outing, wearing a navy blue trucker hat and a gray ribbed midi dress. She carried a large designer bag, a water bottle, and a jacket, and appeared notably subdued as she ran errands.

Photos of the actress, obtained by Page Six, quickly sparked concern among fans.

However, sources told TMZ the bruising wasn’t what it seemed and chalked it up to “just lighting and shadow.”

They also mentioned that Richards had recently undergone cosmetic treatments, including a PRP injection and micro-needling, which could have contributed to the appearance.

The sighting followed a reported incident on Sunday when Phypers, 52, called authorities after Richards allegedly arrived at his parents’ home unannounced.

According to dispatch audio shared by PEOPLE, Phypers expressed that he had “fear” for his parents’ safety when Richards showed up at the house.

Reports claim she banged on the door and demanded that his family leave. Phypers reportedly exited through a side door, while his sibling stayed near Richards’ car until law enforcement arrived.

Police determined no crime had been committed, and no arrests were made in connection with the situation. Still, the tensions between the former couple remain evident.

Richards currently has an active restraining order against Phypers, which she filed in July.

In that filing, she included a photo showing a badly bruised left eye and alleged a pattern of domestic violence throughout their relationship. However, a friend of Phypers later claimed the injury was the result of a drunken fall, not abuse.

The pair were married in 2018, and their relationship has since become increasingly strained.

Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. She also has a 13-year-old adopted daughter, Eloise.