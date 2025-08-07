Benny Blanco reveals scent that keeps Selena Gomez close

Benny Blanco is head over heels in love with Selena Gomez, as he makes a heartwarming confession about their time spent apart.
The music producer, who has been engaged to the Love On hitmaker since December 2024, expressed his admiration for Gomez in a TikTok video, where the couple opened up about Selena’s new fragrance for Rare Beauty on Tuesday, August 5.
Blanco said of Rare Beauty’s new fragrance that when he and Selena have to spend time apart, he puts on the multi-hyphenate star’s perfume to remind himself of her and feel close to her even while she’s away. This romantic gesture, Benny said, makes him feel closer to her in ways he can’t explain.
Sharing his unfiltered thoughts on the subject, he said to their fans, “I spray [the perfume] all over me so I can remind myself of her. I don't think I'm allowed to say where it transports me to.”
Gomez quickly chimed in, laughing, “So cheesy.”
Previously, Blanco offered insight into his shower routine in an exclusive interview with People magazine — much to Gomez’s fans’ surprise.
