Selena Gomez, Jennifer Stone reunite for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' rewatch

A Wizards of Waverly Place reunion featuring Alex Russo and Harper Finkle? Yes, please!

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez reunited with Jennifer Stone for a rewatch of their beloved Disney Channel series, on which they played best friends for five years. The Only Murders in the Building star shared pictures from the cosy hangout on her Instagram, which included a shot of an episode playing on a large TV, as well as a candid snap of Stone digging into a giant plate of pasta.

“Good times, good food, good people,” the pop star captioned the photos.

The reunion was a sweet full-circle moment for fans of the hit show, which aired from 2007 to 2012. Gomez, now 33, played Alex Russo, a quick-witted teen with magical powers, while Stone, now 32, starred as her quirky best friend Harper Finkle.

Their rewatch comes just months after Disney released a reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The new series, co-produced by Gomez and her on-screen brother David Henrie, sees Henrie reprising his role as a grown-up Justin Russo, with Gomez making several guest appearances.