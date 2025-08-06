K-pop singer shocks fans with Zayn Malik as ‘backing vocalist’

Zayn Malik fans were sent into a frenzy after an old clip resurfaced on social media showing a K-pop singer performing Befour (stylised as BeFoUr) live.

Befour is a track from the former One Direction member’s debut solo album, Mind of Mine.

On Tuesday, August 5, a Zayn fan reposted a tweet from October 2023 with a caption that read, "No way someone performed Befour before Zayn [crying emoji]."

The video featured Korean-Australian singer Lee Leo performing the 2016 track at Octopop 2023, a music festival held on October 21–22, 2023, at Thunderdome Stadium and Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand.

Given that the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker made very few public appearances and rarely performed live after exiting the British boy band until his recent debut solo tour, Stairway to the Sky, fans joked that someone else ended up performing his song before he ever did.

While the former BTS labelmate was singing live, he kept the original track playing in the background, making it feel like the Night Changes vocalist was providing backing vocals, which fans absolutely loved with one saying, "He is singing over Zayn’s voice, we love it."

"Zayn as his backtrack [crying emoji]," another chimed in saying.

A third wrote, "Keeping Zayn's voice in the song... the fact that he's making him the backing vocalist to his own song is sending me so badddddd."

The old footage resurfaced on social media shortly after the Pillowtalk singer released a new rap single, We Are the People, earlier this week.

Just a month earlier, he had teased his debut rap track Fuchsia Sea, but instead of dropping the full song, the 31-year-old musician surprised fans by releasing an entirely different track on YouTube.