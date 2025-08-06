Mel B heats up Morocco with fierce fashion at welcome celebration

Mel B, Rory McPhee extend wedding festivities with welcome party

Melanie Brown is making waves with her wedding celebrations – this time, it’s her stylish welcome party, held ahead of her second wedding in Morocco.

The 50-year-old singer, who married Rory McPhee in two separate ceremonies, sparked online buzz with her fashionable pre-wedding event.

McPhee, 37, and former Spice Girl, hosted the chic welcome party ahead of their Moroccan nuptials.

For the occasion, the Wannabe hitmaker opted for a custom leopard-print gown by designer Justin Alexander.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alexander described the outfit, “For her welcome party, Mel [wore] a custom leopard mini, perfectly tying in the Spice Girl’s signature print. This silk chiffon mini features a beautifully draped strapless cowl neckline with a clinched inset waistband. The standout feature of the design includes a structured oversized bow accenting the back with a streamer train detail.”

Earlier in June, the Stop singer rocked glam leopard-print swimsuits during her bachelorette party.

It is pertinent to mention that the newlyweds celebrated their second wedding at Selman Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday, August 3.

For the unversed, Mel B and hairstylist McPhee were first married on Saturday, July 5, at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard in London.