Holly Willoughby takes twin sister Kelly on glamorous Algarve holiday

Holly Willoughby took her lookalike sister, Kelly, on a mesmerising holiday to Portugal on Tuesday.

The former This Morning host, 44, owns a plush villa in the Algarve. Holly looked beautiful in a patterned one-shouldered dress, styling her hair in beachy waves and opting for minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Kelly wore a linen dress, cinched at the waist with a wraparound belt.

The siblings captured the gorgeous moment from a balcony and captioned the update: 'Always better together.'

It's worth noting that Holly is frequently spotted at her £ 2 million holiday home in the Algarve.

This getaway comes after a period of major career transitions For Holly. Her Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt was axed due to high production costs. This came just another major show, Dancing On Ice, was cancelled in March. She also decided to say goodbye to You Bet!

Despite the recent setbacks, the golden girl TV remains in high demand, with numerous opportunities still open to her.

According to The Sun, one possibility could be revival of Record Breakers and she has also been linked to a reboot of Cilla Black's Blind Date, potentially alongside Claudia Winkleman and Davina McCall.