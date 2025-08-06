MGK sends strong message to haters ahead of new album release

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about receiving criticism for ‘no reason’

Machine Gun Kelly has always faced criticism from a certain group of people despite his ever-growing fandom.

The 35-year-old musician kickstarted his career 20 years ago and he recalls getting backlash just because “I artistically express myself, through fashion, music, whatever — because I choose to not stay contained into a societal box.”

However, as the Emo Girl hitmaker has grown more and more accustomed to the industry, he has learnt to ignore the negative feedback and continued seeking out his own creative potential.

In an interview with People Magazine, the rapper noted, "The hate for me has become so pop culture that it's almost like that's automatically what you say to fit in. That s--- doesn't even mean anything to me. I've let it go completely to where I'm like, 'Oh, that's a joke.' I've realized they're the conformists — you don't even hate me for a reason that you can actually think of because all I do is entertain, and entertainment can't be that serious."

The Cliché singer, who is preparing to release his album, Lost Americana, on August 8, has come to believe that people who “just don't like that I do whatever the f--- I want, and it's a reflection of them not being able to do whatever they want."

MGK continued, "I think men let their insecurity rule their entirety. I think to them, they're like, 'He's supposed to be like this, because this is this carnal, archaic way of what men are...' I'm like, look, we can be protectors, and all these other things that we're supposed to be, and also be expressive and vulnerable and emotional, and we can dress how we want, look how we want."