Jimmy Fallon makes big announcement for book lovers

Jimmy Fallon has recently made surprising announcement for book lovers.

The seasoned talk show host is all set to bring back the Fallon Book Club – a segment that was most cherished by his viewers and fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On August 5, Jimmy turned to his personal Instagram Story and X account to ask his fans for book suggestions.

“Fallon Book Club is back and I’m looking for your suggestions. Comment below! #FallonBookClub,” he wrote on X.

After his post, many fans dropped their book suggestions in the comment section.

Some of the books recommended include You’ll Like It When You Get There by Rhys James, Playing Jenna by Kiersten Modglin, The Light Runner by Ally Walker, Robin Hood: Legacy (Book One) by James R. Martin and more.

The book club that was first launched in 2018 as Tonight Show Summer Reads, was rebranded as the Fallon Book Club in 2022.

This popular segment on The Tonight Show would invite viewers to vote on books to read alongside the talk show host and comedian.

In the segment, Jimmy used to introduce selected books on his late-night show, asking viewers to vote for their favourite.

Later, the winning book used to be crowned as the official Fallon Book Club pick.

For the unversed, the book club also motivated readers to share their thoughts and engage with the chosen book on social media using the hashtag #FallonBookClub.