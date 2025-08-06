Kendrick Lamar makes exciting additions to upcoming concerts

Kendrick Lamar is switching things up ahead of the Australian leg of his ongoing Grand National Tour.

Before kicking off his scheduled shows in Melbourne and Sydney, the All the Stars hitmaker thrilled fans by adding an extra show in each city along with a special guest appearance.

The Not Like Us chart-topper will now perform two nights at both Melbourne’s AAMI Park and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Live Nation confirmed on Tuesday, August 6.

In addition to the newly added shows, the Luther rapper will share the stage with fellow U.S. artist and Spilt Milk festival alum Doechii during the extra dates.

Meanwhile, original opener ScHoolboy Q will remain on the lineup for the first night in each city..

It is pertinent to note the upcoming shows mark Lamar’s first visit to Australia since The Big Steppers Tour in 2022.

Unlike his current North American dates, where he co-headlines with SZA, his Australian leg will see the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist performing solo, supported by two different openers.

Kendrick Lamar – 2025 Australia Tour Dates (updated)

Saturday, Dec. 3 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (Support: ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, Dec. 4 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (NEW DATE, Support: Doechii)

Saturday, Dec. 10 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney (Support: ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, Dec. 11 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney (NEW DATE, Support: Doechii)