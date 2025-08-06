Katie Price breaks silence on her rift with daughter Princess

Katie Price feeling ‘isolated and disregarded’

Katie Price made honest confession about ongoing tension with her daughter Princess.

First, the 46-year-old’s appearance on 18-year-old ITV television series got banned and then, as reported by The Sun, Princess got instructed by ITV2 executives to maintain distance from Price as they do not want her involvement in Princess’s blossoming TV career.

In the current scenario, Price likens herself with Brooklyn Beckham who is embroiled in a feud with his family.

She wanted to aid and support her teenage daughter on the road to fame but cannot do so.

An insider told the outlet, “Katie feels isolated and disregarded. She loves Princess so much and is supremely proud of the young woman she is becoming.”

The way personal and professional are clashing each other in the mother-daughter duo dynamic, it is hurting 47-year-old.

“Princess told her mum that she needed to distance herself publicly and yet chats to her all the time behind closed doors,” the source continued.

The insider further added: “She feels a bit like Brooklyn Beckham, with no one in the Andre family really speaking to her.”

For the unversed, Price’s father Peter Andre has extended support for his daughter he shares with Katie Price, with whom allegedly he has a ‘rift’.