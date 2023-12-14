Bradley Cooper reacts to Lady Gaga reunion ‘Maestro’ premiere

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the 2018 movie 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper’s friendship with Lady Gaga is going strong as ever as they continue to support each other’s endeavours.

The 13-time Grammy winning musician, who starred opposite Cooper in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born, stepped out to support the actor for the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie Maestro.

The Hangover actor, 48, told E! News that he was ecstatic to share art with his “dear friend” and the bond they share after all these years.

“It means the world to me,” Cooper told the outlet. “Also, because I’m really excited for her to see the movie.”

He continued, “She’s a dear friend and we went through such an incredible experience together, so you just want to share the art with each other.”

The Bad Romance hitmaker, 37, posed with Cooper, 48, and his Maestro costar, Carey Mulligan, before the screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday.

Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine, 6, also posed with the group.

At the time of A Star Is Born’s LA premiere, Cooper told People Magazine, “I made a friend for life.”

“As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” he said.