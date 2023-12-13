Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga’s reunion at ‘Maestro’ premiere wins hearts

Lady Gaga extend her support to Bradley Cooper at 'Maestro' premiere

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga delighted fans as the reel-life couple reunited after five years at the premiere of the former's film, Maestro, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12.



The two stars, who appeared in the romantic musical film A Star Is Born in 2018, left their admirers in awe with their special reunion.



The Poker Face singer attended the event to extend her love and support to her former on-screen lover.



One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Bradley cooper always has this happy look reserved for lady gaga… who gonna tell him he's literally in love with her."

"Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunion I used to pray for times like this," another chimed in.



The movie featured Cooper as a struggling musician who falls in love with Gaga, a young singer.

The two performed their movie's song Shallow at the 2019 Oscars ceremony, which sparked rumours of their romance.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Cooper addressed fans' speculations by saying we have decided to stay in our characters on stage.



He shared, "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level. They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film.

The Academy Award winner continued, "It's that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."