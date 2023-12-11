Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles pose new threat to brand deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles are a big matter of concern as the couple is accused of cashing in their royal connection.

There is even a possibility that the couple would lose brand deals if their titles were taken away.

The royal rift between the Sussexes and King Charles was only beginning to thaw when the drama surrounding ‘racist royal’ came up, seemingly putting their progress towards a truce to square one.

Read More: King Charles adamant on decision about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

Moreover, Conservative MP Bob Seely has also called to strip the Sussexes off of their titles simply refer them with Mr and Mrs after Omid Scobie’s book revealed the names of two racist royals to be King Charles and Kate Middleton.

PR strategist Laura Perkes noted that the Sussexes only appear to regurgitate the same narrative while thrashing the royal family, even though that connection has been beneficial for them.

Perkes told The Mirror Harry and Meghan “won’t know what to do with themselves” if their titles were taken away as they have “flaunted” them over the years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “cash in on the secrets that they hold and the events that go on behind closed doors,” she explained, claiming that they now have nothing to offer.

“They’ve sold all their stories and their version of ‘the truth.’ It really does look like they've been chewed up and spat out,” adding that they “say one thing and do another.”

Read More: Prince Harry ‘battling’ dilemma over multi-million-dollar Netflix deal

“If they are stripped of their titles then they really will get their wish of living their life away from the prying eye of the press and ‘on their terms.’”

However, their “reputation as a couple, as well as individuals, would be completely ruined, I can’t imagine that any brand wants to be associated with them anymore.”