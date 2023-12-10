King Charles adamant on decision about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

King Charles may have anger directed towards his son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, but one move against them will deeply upset the king.

Previously, Conservative MP Bob Seely has led calls to have the Sussexes titles removed to simply refer to Harry and Meghan with Mr and Mrs following the resurfaced race row.

However, Charles not looking to “deepen the rift and the hurt,” per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“I don’t think King Charles would be happy about any overt move to strip Harry and Meghan of titles,” Bond said. “He is not vindictive and this would be seen as that.”

Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame is the latest drama that has caused the royal rift between the father and son to deepen. However, just last month, things were beginning to thaw after they shared a warm phone call over on the monarch’s 75th birthday.

Due to a misprint in the Dutch version of Scobie’s book, the names of Meghan’s alleged “racist royals” were leaked to be King Charles and Kate Middleton.

While the royals have not commented on the matter, but it appears that the royals and the Sussexes are back to square one.

The former Suits actress had sent shockwaves to the royal family in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she mentioned some royals had “concerns” about Prince Archie’s complexion before his birth.