King Charles warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new plan

King Charles III, who has so far destroyed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged plans to disgrace the royal family with his smart strategy, has been warned that the Sussexes won't stop until they achieve their goals, they had set before quitting the Firm and relocating to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are said to be ruffling feathers in the royal family and all their watchers, have seemingly changed their policy to succeed in their aim.

A royal expert has claimed that the 74-year-old King is the one who has the "high ground" in this situation, and mustn't resort to the US-based couple's alleged "low blow" attacks.



Meghan and Harry, who haven't publicly commented on the monarch since speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, have been urged to carry on in a "dignified manner," because that's what the king is doing.

"All they can do is carry on in a dignified manner as possible," he said. "If the Royal Family wants to come to light with any new story, this might prove that Harry and Meghan's complaints about the Royal Family were true," Dr. Ed Owens told GB News.

The expert also claimed that the true threat to the image of the royal family doesn't come from the former Hollywood actress, but from the Duke himself, saying that Harry did more damage to the brand with his memoir Spare than with any "tell all" interview the couple have done in the past, or will do in the future.

"Harry said that there were members of the family that were essentially briefing against him Now, what the remaining members of the House of Windsor don't want to do is to have those stories proven true by behaving in some way where they're found out," explained Dr. Owens.

The royal family has been warned of more bombshells from the Sussexes, as Owens urges the King and his loved ones that they must not deign to the low blow strategy adopted by Harry and Meghan,

On the other hand, a recent poll, by Time Magazine, has revealed that the popularity of the British monarchy is declining, with younger people all but clamoring for a more republican movement.

