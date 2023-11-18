Prince Harry ‘battling’ dilemma over multi-million-dollar Netflix deal

Prince Harry has been open about the impact his mother’s death in his memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry seems to be caught in a dilemma as he walks on egg shells around his multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix and his feelings about the company’s hit series.

Netflix’s The Crown, which is loosely based on the events in the British monarchy, debuted its sixth and final season this week. The final season will see Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla depicting Diana’s blossoming romance with Dodi.

The series will also be dealing with Diana’s tragic death and the events that lead up to her demise.

According to PR expert Mayah Riaz, the Duke of Sussex will “not watch the new series.”

“The reason he won’t watch it is because it is not a reflection of what he went through. He has spoken about how upsetting that period was for him,” Riaz told The Mirror.

“Seeing someone else’s depiction of it will be upsetting as he may feel it did not need to be recreated for entertainment. For that reason, he will avoid watching it.”

While Harry has been open about the impact his mother’s death in his memoir, Spare, admitting he was in a state of disbelief. At one point, Harry even convinced himself that his mother “faked” her own death.

Having strong feelings about his mother’s death, Harry was also called a “hypocrite” by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams for “taking money from the very company that is exposing his family to the world.”

Meghan and Harry signed a near 100-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 just six months after giving up on their royal duties to set up a new life in California.