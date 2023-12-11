Prince Andrew sends royal family with another blow with new scandal

Prince Andrew seems to be in hot water once again as his involvement with another shady deal comes to spotlight.

The disgraced royal reportedly reached a settlement with a Turkish millionaire who claimed that Andrew accepted $1.7 million illegally, via OK! Magazine.

A source cited by the outlet revealed that Andrew is “maintaining his innocence in all this, as usual.”

However, the insider noted that Andrew’s “past mistakes and scandals should have taught him a lesson long ago.”

Nebahat Evyap Ibsilen, 77, alleged that a fraudster named Selman Turk, 37, stole over $50 million from her after she initially hired him to help her transfer her wealth to a new location outside of Turkey.

Ibsilen claimed that she was fooled into transferring one million to King Charles’ younger brother, who said that he would help her obtain a British passport.

Turk, on the other hand, responded that the money was a wedding gift to one of the daughters of Andrew.

The insider said that “there’s a consensus that Andrew just can’t say no to money,” adding the Duke is “a huge embarrassment.”

Andrew was previously involved in a sexual assault lawsuit and a sex trafficking scandal owing to his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following an out of court settlement, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.