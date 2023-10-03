King Charles grants another favour to Prince Andrew amid possible eviction

King Charles is showing leniency to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, following their meeting at Balmoral regarding his stay at the Royal Lodge home.

The Duke of York has been given time to prove that he can come up with the necessary funds to maintain the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor, as his eviction order hangs in the air, reported The Mirror.

Back in February, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Frogmore Cottage. It was later revealed that the eviction was one of Charles’ efforts to ‘slim down the monarchy,’ as he was planning to relocate Andrew to the vacated four-bedroom home.

The Duke of York reportedly pleaded his brother to give him some time to find funds to pay for “the desperately-needed repairs” on the sprawling Royal Lodge, hence the King granted him a “stay of execution.”

Per the report, Andrew’s annual £250,000 handout has been cut and there are estimated £2million in repairs needed for the sprawling property.

The update comes months after Andrew’s persistence to stay at his Windsor home. Despite the sex scandal allegations, which stripped him off of his royal patronages and military titles, Andrew joined the royal family during their Balmoral stay in September.

Moreover, as a act of unity, Prince William was seen driving him to and from church during the family stay, representing “cooling of relations.”