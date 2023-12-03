Firm softens approach for disgraced Prince Andrew: 'A good thing for him'

The Duke of York was accused of sexual abuse

Prince Andrew may have been given some grace by the royal family through a reported "royal pardon" after it emerged that the disgraced Duke of York was being "welcomed back" into the royal family.

According to royal historial Marlene Koenig, Prince Andrew's attendance with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the inaguration of Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth at St George's Chapel was likely one of many events which would indicate the royal family softening their approach in dealing with him.



Speaking to Express, Koenig noted while the Firm will not likely open its doors to the royal, they may ask him to partake in private events away from the public's scathing eye.

"That door closed and is unlikely to be reopened. There is no such thing as a royal pardon to attend the installation of the new Dean of Windsor," she said.

"This was a private invitation from his brother, the King. Andrew was not included in the Court Circular which reported that the King attended the event.

"The King is not going to restore Andrew to working royal with all the perks and privileges. Andrew is not going to carry out official engagements, but he will – from time to time – be asked to join a private event, such as the installation of the new dean of Windsor."

Koenig also elaborated that Prince Andrew attending a church service was 'a good thing' as it likely overshadowed his scandalous past, where he was accused of sexual abuse as well as his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"He did accompany the Royal family to church last Christmas Day at Sandringham – again, a church service. Just as this service was a church service. And being in church can be a good thing."