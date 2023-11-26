Prince Andrew poses 'lingering threat' on Royal Family image

file footage

The Royal Family is anticipating yet another blow in the wake of Prince Andrew’s tainted past.



The disgraced royal was stripped off his royal titles after being accused of sexual assault by a woman named Virgina Giuffre in 2021.

Now Guiffre is reportedly in the process of writing a tell-all, which will most likely include expansion on the accusations against the younger brother of King Charles.

Royal author Omid Scobie claimed: “There is always this lingering threat of more to come out.”

Though Andrew has consistently denied accusations against him as well as his alleged affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the public has continued to see him in a negative light.

In his upcoming book, Endgame, Scobie also compared the treatment of Prince Harry by the royals as opposed to Andrew’s.

In a leaked excerpt serialized by a French magazine, the royal expert revealed Prince William employed “colder” approach toward the treatment of the former royal, while Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred going easy on him.

Scobie wrote: “[King Charles] was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health.

"Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder,” he explained.

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way,” the author added.