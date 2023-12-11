Jungkook reveals drastic transformation ahead of mandatory military duty

Jungkook previously surprised fans with a new look following his collab with Usher

Jungkook unveiled another major transformation to his fans before he headed off to his mandatory military duty on Tuesday, December 12.

The BTS band member took to his social media on Sunday to show off his shaved head in a shirtless photo which he simply captioned, “Yeah [sunglasses emoji].”

The Left and Right singer rocked some trendy shades and a single earring, which appeared to be a snapshot from a FaceTime with his fellow band member Kim Taehyung, also known as V.

V, who is set to join the military service on December 11, shared a screenshot of the video chat of which was captioned sharing the context of their conversation.

“Brother, I’m going first,” V seemingly said, as a fan translated the text from Korean on X, formerly Twitter. “Be careful going home tomorrow.”

Jungkook also surprised his fans with a cameo during Charlie Puth’s performance on Sunday. The Korean singer sang a verse from their song Left and Right via online stream during TikTok’s global music event held in Arizona.

Apart from Jungkook and V, BTS members Jimin and RM are also set to join their mandatory military service.