Jungkook performs live with Charlie Puth one day before military duty

Jungkook was featured on Charlie Puth's chart-topping song 'Left and Right'

Charlie Puth surprised fans as he brought out Jungkook for a cameo during his performance of Left and Right on Sunday, just a day before the BTS member began his military duty.

The concert, which was TikTok’s first global live music event, In the Mix, was held in Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

In fan-captured videos, Puth can be seen singing his chart-topping song featuring Jungkook, when he suddenly stopped the mid-song.

He then announced to his fans that he had a surprise for them and that’s when Jungkook appeared on the big screen waving and greeting, “Hi, Charlie.”

Puth went on to add that “a really good friend” decided to join him and introducing, “Jungkook, ladies and gentlemen” to the cheering crowd.

And then the two went on to sing their duet together and as the Korean singer began to croon his verse, the crowd cheered louder for him.

Jungkook is set to begin his military duty from Monday, December 11, alongside other members of BTS Jimin, V and RM.

Last year, Jin became the first member to enlist, followed by J-Hope in April. Meanwhile, Suga started his service in April.