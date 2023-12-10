Princess Charlotte channels late Queen in 'moving' Christmas card photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte channeled her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the latest family photo.

The eight-year-old tween was front and center as she posed with her parents and brothers Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, for a monochrome annual Christmas card portrait.

Speaking to The Sun, body language expert Judi James reflected on the quintet’s dynamic in the photo and pointed out the difference between this year’s Christmas photo then the previous ones.

“Previous Christmas cards have shown poses that have been built around William,” she told the outlet. “Here though it seems to have been built around Charlotte.”

“[She] looks so much like the late Queen and this central status-rich pose and beautiful smile are like echoes of Elizabeth when she was young,” Judi claimed.

“Sitting in the middle of the pose while the others stand she looks confident, relaxed and elegant,” the expert continued. “If you took the others out of the pose she would still make a congruent photo.”

“Her gleaming eye-smile and her symmetric mouth smile suggest authentic happiness here but there is also a subtler and more poignant factor about the way the group have gathered around the daughter on a chair.

“This effect doesn’t look deliberate but it is still a rather moving message from this family Christmas card,” James added.