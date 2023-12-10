King Charles, Queen Camilla send heartfelt wishes with 2023 Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled this year's official Christmas card which features their magnificent photo from their coronation day.

The Monarch and his wife extended their heartwarming greetings to their well-wishers ahead of the festival.

The official Instagram page of Royal Family dropped the picture and wrote, "This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand."

Soon after the Christmas card reveal, Charles and Camilla's admirers penned down lovely comments for the royal couple.

One fan wrote, "Such a lovely card and a beautiful photo of His Majesty The King and Queen. Merry Christmas from Canada!"

While remembering late Queen Elizabeth, another wrote, "Beautiful photo of a day filled with joy and also sadness because Queen Elizabeth was no longer with her son on the most important day of his life."



"This is a beautiful picture of them both. Happy Christmas to their majesty, the King and Queen," another chimed in.