Princess Kate, William trying to appear 'relatable' with Christmas card photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent fans into a frenzy with a telling portrait for their official Christmas card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front as they posed for a monochrome photo with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in the wake of recent royal family upheaval.

In the black-and-white frame, the quintet seemingly matched each other with white shirt and a pair of dark jeans.

Reflecting on the portrait, body language expert Judi James suggested William and his family are sending a ‘powerful signal’ that they are ‘very cool’ and a ‘very unbreachable’ family unit.

“We’re being shown the strength and total confidence of the pared-down family brand here,” the expert shared, “without all trimmings and trappings of their royal status.”

“We know they look superb in formalwear and royal regalia but this is the casual and much more relatable version and if anything, it proves they’ve got the charisma with or without the diamonds and medals.

Judi continued: “Within the ‘brand’ though their body language defines them as five individual personalities.



“Each one of them wears a different smile and their poses hint at a slow but seismic movement in the power balance, just like any other close and loving family when the children start to grow up," they added.