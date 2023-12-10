King Charles 'sad' after missing Prince Louis' big royal debut

file footage

King Charles must have been upset over missing his grandson Prince Louis’ big debut due to his royal commitment 100 miles away.



The King was noticeably missing from Christmas Carol service hosted by Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 8.

The royal hostess was joined by her husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and surprisingly Prince Louis, 5.

The concert marked the first time in three years for the youngest son of the Waleses to join the festivities.

However, the 75-year-old monarch was away to attend an engagement at his home on the Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire.

According to People, the King’s absence may have also been a strategic move from The Firm as to not overshadow significant milestone in Kate’s royal life.

Charles, who is a doting grandfather to all his grandchildren, including William’s three kids, Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, and Queen Camilla’s grandkids from her children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

His relationship with Louis has been of particular interest due to their frequent public displays of affection.

During the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee pageant last year, the then-four-year-old Louis was captured jumping on the monarch’s lap in the royal box.

The pre-schooler also has a nickname for King Charles; according to the Mirror, Louis and Charlotte call him ‘Grandpa Wales,’ owing to his decades-long tenure as Prince of Wales.