Prince William, Princess Kate's youngest son Louis makes big royal debut

file footage

Prince Louis joined his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the annual Christmas Carol service hosted by Princess Kate.



Prince William, Kate, and their three kids were spotted arriving at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, Dec. 8, surrounded by a deluge of flashing lights.

This is the first time in three years that Louis, 5, attended the Christmas Carol service, marking a major milestone in his royal upbringing.

The young prince also attended King Charles’ coronation earlier this year, where he stole the spotlight for his whimsical theatrics throughout the procession.

Arriving at the event, the Princess of Wales turned heads in an all-white ensemble, featuring an overcoat atop a top and matching-colored pants. She paired her look with a pair of cream-colored stilettos and a fancy small purse.

The star-studded event will feature a plethora of musical performances from A-list stars, including Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, James, Bay, Beverley Knight, and more.

Besides Prince William and the extended Royal Family, Queen Camilla is also expected to attend the event.

Meanwhile, King Charles will be notably missing due to his public engagement 100 miles away at Highgrove Estate, in Gloucestershire, England.