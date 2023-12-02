King Charles makes clear his love for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet won't die

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet still loved by their grandfather King Charles

King Charles appeared to put Omid Scobie's scandal behind as he made a sweet nod to his grandchildren, including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in his passionate speech at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The 75-year-old monarch, who has been dragged into race row by Harry and Meghan's biographer in his new book "Endgame", shunned the claims and mentioned his grandchildren in his historic speech, saying: "In 2050 our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do."



The King has five grandchildren form his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince William and Kate Middleton parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have two children, Archie, and Lilibet who now live in Montecito, California.

During his address in Dubai warned the world leaders that the current environmental situation "worries me greatly", adding that we may need to prepare for a "darker and starker future".



"I have spent a large proportion of my life trying to warn of the existential threats facing us over global warming, climate change and biodiversity loss. Some important progress has been made, but it worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track as the Global Stocktake report demonstrates so graphically," the king added.



prince William and Harry's father King Charles's address came as the royal family is embroiled in another scandal, following the publication of Omid Scobie's book "Endgame".

The Dutch version of the book named two royals who had held discussions about Archie's skin colour before he was born, and a series of news outlets have since published the names. The Daily Express is choosing not to do so.



However, Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan's ''mouthpiece has denied that he had any involvement in the publication of the names. Buckingham Palace has not commented but is understood to be looking into taking legal action.