Amanda Bynes appears well in first outing five months after psychiatric hold

Amnada Bynes took the decision to check herself into a mental health facility in July

Amanda Bynes appeared to be doing well as she stepped out to grab a coffee on Thursday nearly five months after checking into an inpatient mental health treatment centre.

The She’s the Man actress was spotted walking home from a coffee shop in Marina del Ray, California on Thursday with her freshly dyed platinum hair in two space buns. Her hair also appeared to be shaved on the sides above her ears.

The outing happened just two days prior to the announcement that the Amanda Show star will be dropping her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, on Spotify.

The All That alum was dressed in lilac skinny jeans and a cropped collared shirt during her coffee run and wore sunglasses, while adding a pop of colour with red lipstick.

Previously, Bynes took the decision to check herself into the “intensive inpatient mental health treatment center” a week after she was released from of the facility she had been admitted to on a psychiatric hold in late June, reported TMZ in July.

Bynes, 37, who suffers from bipolar disorder and has a history of substance abuse, had allegedly not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold.