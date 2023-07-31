Amanda Bynes getting ‘higher level of care’ in new facility amid ongoing struggles

Amanda Bynes is receiving better care now that she is admitted into a new facility after she was released from her previous one last week.

The Nickelodeon alum was reportedly not okay living by herself alone amid her mental health struggles which is why she checked herself in for a third time, sources told TMZ.

Bynes was placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold and was evaluated for her mental health first time in March, after she was reportedly seen walking through downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on. The actress had made the call herself asking for assistance from passersby.



Then in late June, she was admitted to the facility on a psychiatric hold in for a second time this year, once again calling on herself in distress.

Bynes, 37, who suffers from bipolar disorder and has a history of substance abuse, had allegedly not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold.

Then, the Hairspray actress had entered an outpatient programme that allowed her to receive treatment while living at home. But, according to sources, she wasn’t satisfied, which is why she decided to check in herself in a new mental health facility at her own discretion.

The insider told TMZ that Bynes needed a “therapeutic place to live rather than living by herself at her L.A. apartment” and she felt that she “needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.”

Bynes, who is admitted in a centre in Orange County, is “receiving a higher level of care at the inpatient centre than she was in an outpatient setting.” Furthermore, she’s in “residential treatment getting 24/7 care, while also taking part in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the centre.”

In October 2022, Bynes had enrolled in cosmetology school with plans to become a manicurist. It’s unclear if she plans to continue her career plans following treatment.