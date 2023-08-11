Amanda Bynes reveals she wants to ‘work’ on her mental health ‘illness’: Here’s why

Amanda Bynes has recently expressed her desire to “work” on her mental health after she was admitted to psychiatric holds during last six months.



A source close to Bynes told OK! magazine, “She wants to work on her illness.”

Reflecting on her self-admission into mental health facility, the source explained, “She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated.”

The source noted, “Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping Amanda,” as she raised concerns of “going off her meds if she lives by herself”.

Bynes’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael spoke to the outlet that the Nickelodeon alum did stop taking her medicines before her first psychiatric hold this year.

However, the source added, “Amanda recognises that what she needs is a structured environment while hoping things will improve.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the She’s the Man actress tried to help herself overcome mental health issues.

Earlier, in March, Bynes was found roaming the streets of L.A. with no clothes before calling the LAPD for help after finding out she was not in a stable state.

Three months later, Byes called police while in suffering that led the officers to handcuff her and bring her to the station for a psychological evaluation.

In March 2022, Bynes was released from her nearly nine-year conservatorship while her mother, Lynn was appointed as her conservator for decade-long advertisement.