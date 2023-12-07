Prince Harry ropes in William's ex-aide to spearhead Invictus Games 2025

Prince Harry enlisted the help of one of his former royal aides in the wake of Invictus Games' recent authority overhaul.

Mr. Nick Booth has been hired as an interim CEO of international multi-sport event for their upcoming stint in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

It comes after two senior executives. CEO Peter Lawless and Chief Commercial Office Bill Cooper abruptly quit the organization in Fall.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Nick Booth is one of the Duke of Sussex's right-hand men. He was instrumental in setting up Invictus with Harry and has been asked to shore up the 2025 games with just over a year to go.”

However, the latest hiring did nothing to boost morale among Vancouver-Whistler staff, which is at an 'all-time low' due to the departure of "such well-liked bosses," according to the insider.

A rep for the veteran game competition program revealed in a statement to the outlet that Mr Booth has been “advising the team,” allowing seamless transition of the hierarchy, as they reassured, “No disruption to the team working to deliver the Games.”

Booth previously worked for Harry and Prince William for the Royal Foundation for seven years. He was also appointed to The Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2017 New Year Honours list.

