Prince Harry rocked with major blow to Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games has reportedly faced a major bump on the road after it emerged that two senior executives were dismissed from their positions for reasons unknown.
The next Invictus Games, set to be held in Canada in February 2025 was struck with bad luck after MailOnline revealed that its CEO Peter Lawless, who is described to be Canada’s highly backed Olympic and Paralympic administrator, was fired from his job in what the publication described to be an ‘abrupt’ move.
Responding to reports, an Invictus Games spokesperson declined the termination and insisted that Lawless was instead ‘transitioned out’ and that he was ‘no longer an employee’ but an ambassador.
The second individual to leave the Invictus camp is Bill Cooper, who was the Chief Commercial Officer.
As per the publication, Cooper acknowledged his departure by thanking colleagues who called out the Games for making a massive mistake by terminating him.
The shock departures has raised concerns over staff as they are “concerned that these recent moves will again overshadow this incredible event for our veterans”.
