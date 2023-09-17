Meghan Markle takes Prince Harry's Invictus Games to 'heavens' with major success

File Footage





Meghan Markle was lauded for bringing major success to Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex was lavished praise by Nigerian team leader Bobby Ojeh, who spoke to Isabelle Casey about the way the Suits alum garnered major success for the event.

Writing about her exchange with Bobby for Hello! she detailed how Meghan expressed wanting to visit Nigeria with her and Prince Harry's two children Archie and Lilibet after finding out about her Nigerian heritage.

"Team leader Bobby opened up about his experience with the Duchess who not only received her own Nigerian names but also told Bobby she wanted to pay Nigeria a visit with her children, Archie and Lilibet, and her mother, Doria Ragland," she recalled.



He went on to praise Markle for standing with Prince Harry and contributing to the success of the Games stating that the pair was meant to do great things with.

"Behind every successful man is a woman, and trust me Meghan has been amazing, contributing to the success story of Invictus,” Bobby said as per Casey.

"The sky is the limit but trust me they are going to the heavens."