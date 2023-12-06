Rare copy of Endgame up for auction after Dutch version pulled from shelves

File Footage

A copy of the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's Endgame will go up for auction after the book was pulled off of shelves following its incorrect translation that named two royals for allegedly being racist.



Dutch journalist Rick Evers has put up his copy of the book up for grabs with the proceeds going to a charity that supports writers and translators.

The copy is expected to get attention especially after it was removed from shelves after it emerged that the translated version caused shockwaves for name dropping two royals who allegedly showed concern over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour.

Evers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that bidding will start on Wednesday, elaborating that the copy was likely to be the last of its kind as the reprinted and re-edited version would not include the names.

"I have decided to have my copy of Endgame auctioned for charity.

"It's one of the few before it was banned, which played the leading role on UK, US, Australian and Canadian TV."