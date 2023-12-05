Prince Harry graces the UK after Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made his first trip back to the UK following the controversy surrounding the royal race caused by Omid Scobie's book Endgame.



The Duke of Sussex, accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, son Prince Archie, and daughter Princess Lilibet, began his three-day legal battle to regain UK security protection for his family on Tuesday morning, according to a report published in the New York Post.

Earlier, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted, “Prince Harry is taking the Home Office to court for three days seeking protection 24/7 when he comes to the UK.

“Scobie's book will inevitably make him even more unwelcome.”

Reuters reports that on Tuesday, Harry's attorney appeared before the London High Court, arguing that the Duke of Sussex has been the victim of "unlawful and unfair treatment" by the British government due to the removal of his police protection when he is in the country.

The state has given Harry and Meghan Markle complete security protection before their decision to leave their royal duties and relocate to California in 2020.

However, as per BBC, Prince Harry allegedly did not attend in person.