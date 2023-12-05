'Endgame' leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with no choice but to reveal truth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive backlash for the actions they have not done

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in serious trouble after their rumoured pal Omid Scobie's latest stunt that has sent shockwaves across the globe.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving massive backlash for the actions they have not done as their mouthpiece Scobie's bombshell book's Dutch edition revealed the identity of senior royals who, in talks with Harry and Meghan, had allegedly raised their concerns about Prince Archie's skin tone before his birth.

Royal author Omid Scobie's new book has raised the eyebrows among the concerns. The book, which contains a number of explosive allegations about members of the royal family, also reveals the secret correspondence between Meghan and King Charles.

Now, royal commentators and some fans are pointing at the Sussexes for leaking the details of the secret letter to the author to include in his book to damage the reputation of The Firm.

Some royal insiders, who got their hands on the book, claimed: "Some phrases of Endgame reveal the stories that the couple have already told or sold to the networks that pay them for their stunts."

They added that "it's not fair to believe in the stories that exist someone's mind to harm the others."

The US-based couple have not officially released any statement to end the speculations. Some media outlets, citing sources close to the couple, report that Harry and Meghan have denied leaking any sensitive details of their correspondence with King Charles or any other member of the royal family.



However, their silence is giving their haters a solid reason to blame them for the 'Endgame'. Meghan and Harry are reportedly also facing anger of the locals in their new hometown Montecito following the release of their pal's new book.

It seems the book has left Harry and Meghan with no choice but to reveal the truth to clear the air as the anger is growing against the couple with every passing day.