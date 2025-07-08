Blake Lively to be directly questioned by Justin Baldoni's lawyer under oath

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial date is set for March 2026

Blake Lively’s legal fight with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni is far from over.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine on July 7, the actress is scheduled to be deposed on July 17 as part of her ongoing case against Baldoni.

The update came to light after Lively’s legal team served subpoenas to two publicists linked to Baldoni, prompting their attorney to request more time to submit documents. In one of the emails, it was confirmed that “Lively’s deposition is set for July 17.”

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously told TMZ Live on June 10 that he intended to question Lively under oath.

“I'm gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she's gonna have to provide evidence,” he said. “We have all of the video tape, all the footage. We have, you know, the text messages and we have emails. We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired.”

Lively first filed her complaint in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a smear campaign.

Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and her longtime publicist for $400 million — a case that was dismissed in June.

Still, both sides are expected to testify during the trial, which is scheduled for March 2026 in New York.