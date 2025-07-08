'Building the Band' executive voices emotional statement about Liam Payne

Liam Payne's much-awaited project is set to air on Netflix on July 9

Liam Payne’s first post humous project Building the Band will soon be airing on Netflix.

The 31-year-old singer passed away suddenly on October 16, 2024, after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina, Bunos Aires.

Payne’s death came out as a shock to the world.

The Teardrops singer rose to fame after being put together in a boy band named One Direction in 2010 at the X-Factor platform.

The group also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Prior to his death, the Strip that Down singer was working on this Netflix based show as a guest judge that also features his mentor, Nicole Scherzinger.

But before the show could premiere, Liam passed away.

Executive of Building the Band, Cat Lawson, in a statement, declared that this show is completely dedicated to Payne.

“We all loved him and I think he was amazing in the show”, she added.

Lawson also shared that the news of his passing was a huge shock for the whole team.

“You have to remember you get to know people really quickly and deeply [on these shows] and he was a glorious person,” Cat said while adding, “None of us saw this coming.”