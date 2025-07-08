One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest fans are in for good news

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest film gets spinoff series?

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, film and literary classic, fans are in for a treat as the movie’s spinoff for small screen is reportedly in the making.

The original film’s producer Saul Zaentz’s nephew Paul Zaentz recently gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly to share big news for the famed 1975 movie.

Paul revealed that a series adaptation is in the works.

On his recent appearance on the filmmaking podcast CK Café, he shared what lies in the future of the potential spinoff.

"I just signed an agreement with Ken Kesey's widow and family to develop a television series, where we will do it through the point of view of Chief for the first season," Paul disclosed the details. "After the first season will be what happens to Chief after he escapes [from the hospital]."

Paul shared that what would make the spinoff special or interesting is the fact that its ‘point of view’ totally differs from the original project.

However, at the present moment reportedly no writer or a studio is currently on board for the task.

For the unversed, the movie had scored multiple accolades including five major Academy Awards — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (for Nicholson), Best Actress (for Fletcher), and Best Screenplay.