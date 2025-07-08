Ed Sheeran makes special announcement following success of 'Sapphire'

'Shape of You' singer makes surprising career move

Ed Sheeran has shared an exciting news for his fans as he makes an unexpected career move.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner is currently enjoying the success of his new song from the album Play, which he released in collaboration with Indian playback singer Arijit Singh.

Ed has now made surprising announcement unleashing his new career move. He has switched his hands from guitars to paintbrushes.

The Perfect singer will be launching his first ever artwork from July 10th to August 1st in Soho.

Taking it to Instagram, Sheeran dropped a video of himself covered in paints as he randomly splashed colours on canvases.

In the caption, he mentioned, “So last year in between shows I was doing these paintings. I love painting, more for fun and to give to friends, but this time I was encouraged to do a show of them by @damienhirst and @heni.”

Ed revealed that he likes to paint when he is not working on a record just to do something creative with his brain.

“I am by no means ‘an artist’, but I do love making art, it makes me feel great, and I love the end result”, he wrote.