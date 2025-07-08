Who is Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured new beau? All about life coach Jim Curtis

The ‘Friends’ star follows the hypnotist on Instagram, as does her longtime pal Courteney Cox

Sparks were flying between Jennifer Aniston and hypnotist Jim Curtis as they spent the Fourth of July weekend away on vacation together.

The Friends alum sparked dating rumors over the weekend after being spotted vacationing with hypnotist and coach Jim Curtis in Mallorca, Spain, per the Daily Mail. In photographs taken by the outlet, the two were photographed enjoying an intimate getaway alongside Aniston’s longtime friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

In the snaps, the 56-year-old actress kept things casual in jeans, a black tank top and a wide-brimmed sun hat, while Curtis wore a forest green top with shorts. The group was seen climbing into a van together before reportedly heading to a yacht party later in the day.

According to the outlet, the Morning Show star introduced Curtis to her friends — suggesting he may be more than just a travel companion. The duo also follows each other on Instagram, where Curtis regularly posts about healing, manifestation and emotional growth.

Aniston’s former Friends co-star Courteney Cox also follows Curtis’ Instagram page, which has over half a million followers.

Aniston has liked several of his posts, including a recent one where he encouraged viewers to repeat affirmations like: “I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen.”

She even gave a subtle nod to Curtis in May, including his manifestation workbook in one of her Instagram photo dumps.