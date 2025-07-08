JoJo Siwa debuts old Hollywood style in a recent video

JoJo Siwa’s almost unrecognizable look sent fans into frenzy as her changed look went viral.

The 22-year-old usually wears her pin straight hair in a high ponytail, but she adopted the Bette Davis-inspired bob for her cover of Kim Carnes’ Bette Davis Eyes.

In a viral TikTok video put up July 7, Siwa looked the part as she sang, "She knows just what it takes to make a pro blush / All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes."

Not only did she change the hairdo, she also wore the classic makeup: red lip and rosy cheeks replacing her routine sparkly eyeshadow look.

"After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal," Siwa captioned the video posing a question to her fans and followers. "I'm undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!"

Fans went gaga over the iconic look as well the new music.

The netizens were quick to respond to the Karma singer’s post.

One TikToker wrote, "OBSESSED WITH YOU, THIS LOOK, THIS SONG, YOU ARE AN ICON, YOU ARE UNBELIEVABLE."

Another added, "you look INSANEEEE."

A third social media user called her new looks "amazing."