Bachelor Nation Peter Kraus, Hana Ostapchuk: Another couple in town!

Peter Krause finally pops the question to Han Ostapchuk

Bachelor Nation’s Peter Krause and Hana Ostapchuk has set foot on the path to their ‘happily ever after’.

Kraus took to Instagram to do the big reveal as he put up the announcement along with a series of their engagement photos.

“We are ENGAGED,” Kraus captioned the post including a carousal of photos and a video from their sweet intimate engagement aboard a private boat. “Throughout it all, it was always you. I just had to find you. I love you.”

The scenic beauty in the background made the moment appear even more romantic, calm and serene.

“Words cannot express the love and happiness we feel,” he shared with his fans. “Last night was truly magical and only possible because of an amazing support system of incredible people in our lives! We are so thankful.”

Apart from the fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory wishes and love for the newly engaged couple, The Bachelorette alums Dean Unglert and Adam Gottschalk also congratulated the pair.

Unglert wrote, “Congrats dood.”

While Gottschalk added, “The journey, the pictures, the next chapter, congrats man.”

For the unversed, the two began dating around a year ago.

The 40-year-old had made the bombshell news public around nine months back when he revealed his romance with Ostapchuk in an Instagram post in October 2025.