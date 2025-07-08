Olivia Rodrigo wins hearts with noble gesture

Olivia Rodrigo takes internet by storm with recent update

Olivia Rodrigo has taken the internet by storm with her kind gesture toward her band and crew during the Guts World Tour.

The 22-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her debut song drivers license, paid for therapy sessions for her band and crew throughout the tour.

During an exclusive conversation on The Stage Left podcast, Rodrigo’s guitarist, Daisy Spencer, shared, “Olivia and our tour manager Marty Hom made therapy accessible and free for all of the touring personnel. I have never had anything like that.”

Spencer praised the former Disney star for going out of her way to support the band.

“And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long,” she continued.

“And then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilised the crap out of that. I was going, you know, once a week, once every other week, whenever I could. And it was even during the off time, we also still had access to this resource. It’s not very heard of. It was the coolest thing ever.”

The 30-year-old guitarist called Rodrigo the “dreamiest boss of all time”.

For the unversed, the vampire artist’s Guts World Tour kicked off on February 24, 2024, and concluded on July 1, 2025.