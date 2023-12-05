King Charles 'uttlerly' devastated over race row as Firm mulls legal action

King Charles was not happy to learn of the claims made in Endgame

King Charles has been left "utterly saddened" over the claims made in Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the impact of the allegations left a gaping hole in the trust between the monarch and the Sussexes, which they were reportedly building after years of rift.

"The veiled allegations and leaks have further eroded the trust with the family and the Sussexes all over again," the source said.

"Just as it appeared that Harry and Meghan were mending fences with King Charles and trying to put this all behind them."

As per sources, the monarch was not pleased to learn that the Dutch version of Endgame named two members of the royal family who were accused of making racist remarks of Meghan and Harry's then unborn child Prince Archie's skin colour.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have distanced themselves from Scobie, who is widely dubbed as the couple's 'mouthpiece', they have yet to issue an official statement clarifying the names released were not true.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have also remained mum over the issue but have reportedly been mulling over legal action against the claims while Scobie has maintained that his original English manuscript did not contain the names of the racist royal family members.