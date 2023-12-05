Omid Scobie’s talent agency sent early copies of ‘Endgame’ amid race row

Royal author Omid Scobie may not have intended to leak the names of the two racist royals, but his talent agency may have.



Meghan Markle had sent shockwaves to the royal family in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she mentioned discussions about Prince Archie’s complexion before his birth.

In the Dutch version of the royal author’s book, Endgame, the names of the two racist royals were reportedly revealed to be King Charles and Kate Middleton.

However, Scobie denied responsibility for the names being included in the Dutch version putting the blame on ‘mistranslation.’

Now, sources told The Times that United Talent Agency sent a draft version naming the royals to Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers, which ended up being translated rather than the final version.

Saskia Peeters, one of the translators, told the MailOnline that the “names of the royals were there in black and white” when she was sent the text, and that she had only done her job to “translate what is in front of me.”

Thousands of copies were pulled from shelves last week from Netherlands after the excerpts from the book surfaced on social media from people who received an early copy.

Palace staff is reportedly “considering legal action” after names of the royals were disclosed in the new book.