Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s truce with King Charles ‘spoiled’ by Omid Scobie

Prince Harry and King Charles are embroiled in a year's long rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be inching closer to a reconciliation with the royal family but all the efforts are hanging by a balance.

Royal author, Omid Scobie, is set to release his book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival on Tuesday, which highlights many bombshell revelations about the royal family and the institution being “in turmoil.”

Hints of reconciliation between King Charles and Harry emerged two weeks ago when the estranged son called the monarch on his 75th birthday to wish him. The Sussexes’ children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, also send video messages.

However, now royal expert Neil Sean told OK! Magazine that any chance of reconciliation will tank due to Scobie’s book.

“There’s no doubt the special anniversary this week will be overshadowed by the stuff in Omid’s book,” Sean said. “There will be more bombshells and they will be making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.”

Noting how it all sounded “very promising” in the beginning but now this could be Harry and Meghan’s “last chance now to reconcile.”

He explained, “If the book doesn’t derail that anyway, they need to tread carefully as the trust has been broken by their interviews and what Harry said in his book. If they break the trust again, there could be no way back.”