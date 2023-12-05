Meghan Markle looks jovial in first public outing since 'Endgame' release

file footage

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she stepped out for the first time in the midst of growing tensions in the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Santa Barbara in a seemingly jovial mood on Monday, Dec. 4, after names of alleged ‘racist royals’ were revealed in Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s recently released bombshell book, Endgame.

She was dressed down in a black long-sleeved t-shirt, which she paired with matching-colored leggings and a green baseball cap.

The Suits alum accessorized her casual look with $100 New Balance 327 sneakers, and her all-time favorite sunglasses worth around $400.

Her exact location was unclear; however, a video showed the former actress heading to a gym, which her husband Prince Harry frequently visits.

It comes after Scobie made bombshell claims about two senior members of the Royal Family who allegedly raised concerns over Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

The former royals have been consistently urged to break their silence on the ongoing controversy as the likes of King Charles and Prince William scramble to save their faces.