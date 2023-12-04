Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'lonely' Christmas celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to keep it low key during Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly opted for low key celebrations this Christmas season as the couple no longer have a massive social circle to fall back on.

An insider spoke to OK! and detailed the rather lonely plans of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which consisted of spending it with the former actress’ mother Doria Ragland.

"They are expected to just spend the holidays with her mom," the source said.

The insider elaborated that the tight celebrations came as the couple struggled to develop a close relationship in Hollywood, leaving them with only a few, among many who have since distanced themselves from the couple.

“Their circle has become very small since they moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020. Meghan doesn’t hang out with a lot of her friends anymore and has fallen out with a few of them. They have many celebrity acquaintances who live nearby, but not tons of close ones."

This comes after reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hopeful of receiving a Christmas invite from the royal family but were snubbed later on owing to their current rift.

Additionally, their holiday plans come in a stark contrast against rumours claiming that Prince Harry wanted his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to experience the extravagant celebrations at Windsor, surrounded by their large family.